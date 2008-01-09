The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Heart to Heart

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Do People Still Play With Analog Toys?

In short yes. Tristan and I love to play tag, though he totally cheats. And we spent the holidays playing way too much croquet and badminton, which by the way is the man's version of Table Tennis. Kite flying can be fun too, though I'm a bigger fan of the Frisbee.

I woke up early this morning with a painfully tight chest and shooting pain down my left arm. Oh and my right eye was throbbing. I lay there, in the dusk of consciousness, pondering whether I was having a heart attack, or a stroke or both. I thought about how the arm and chest pain were classic symptoms of a heart attack. About whether the blood in my body was pooling in my arms, deciding stubbornly to no longer circulate to my brain. I remembered reading about a neurologist, a woman who specialized in treating strokes, having a stroke while she was showering. How on some basic, fundamental level, she understood parts of her brain were dying, but that she couldn't seem to get her brain to take the whole thing seriously. Eventually I drifted back to sleep, gently rocked between the dueling worries of heart attack or stroke, heart attack or stroke. This morning I awoke delighted to find I wasn't dead.

Hmm, maybe I should get a physical.

