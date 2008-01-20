Hellgate London: Now With More Hell

The nether regions of Hellgate: London are expanding. Hellgate creators Flagship Studios announced yesterday that they would be adding new content to the game as of Jan. 21. The expansion is known as The Stonehenge Chronicles and will add outdoor areas to the game's rotting city locales. It contains three new sections entitled The Caste Caves, Moloch's Lair and The Wild that will enable players to earn some new items and unlock new dungeon scenarios. Also included are a PvP area, upgraded UI and the ability to pay for your subscription via PayPal and PaybyCash. More hell is good hell!

