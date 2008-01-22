Hey, A New Katamari Cake

Ah, game cakes. So 2007. 2006, even. I thought they were behind us. But sometimes, like an ex-girlfriend with a great pair or a party drug at an affordable price, you have to go back. How could we resist a Katamari cake with such exquisite detail? We couldn't. I mean, it's rolled up a keyboard and an octopus.

katamari cake day [sherrying @ Flickr, via Boing-Boing]