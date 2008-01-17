Hey Japan, Learn English From Cosplay Foreigners!

Hey, it's not only businessmen who need English. Nerds need it, too! You know, so they can play import Xbox 360 games and crap like that. Enter Cosplish, which claims to be not only Japan's first Cosplay English school, but the world's. (Matt Alt was telling me, though, that they've had otaku-geared English conversation clubs for years. There are even sites like this or books like Moetan, which are directed specifically at otaku learning English.) The school has its schedule up for February — looks like a couple times a week in Akihabara, each class is an hour long. I gotta agree with Matt Alt: The idea of learning English from a guy dressed as Amuro is terrifying.

Cosplish [Official Site]