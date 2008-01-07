Hey Shoppers, Get Help from Japanese Maids!

Don't speak the lingo? First time visitors to Japan might find the experience overwhelming. Wouldn't it be nice to have someone guide you around? Someone in a maid outfit? For the past year or two, information counters like this have popped up in Akihabara. This particular one appeared during the New Year's holidays for the foot traffic crowds. Typically, info counters like this have pamphlets and maps of the area. I know the information counter in Den-Den has English maps, so I'd imagine that this one does as well! Don't count on fluent English directions though. Still, helpful.

Know: From what I remember, there's a maid counter near retailer Gamers in Akihabara. Swing by, pick up a map, but be aware that photography is prohibited.

Maid Guides [Akibamap via Danny Choo]