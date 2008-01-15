Highlander - There Can Be Only Several

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

How many freaking MacLeods are their? First we had Connor MacLeod, who confused us through several movies. Then Duncan MacLeod, Connor's younger clansman shows up for the TV series and a movie stint. Now the Eidos game for the Xbox 360, PS2, and Games for Windows reportedly features Owen MacLeod. Whatever continuity you follow, this is beginning to get silly. This trailer for the upcoming title was included on the DVD for SciFi's Highlander: The Source TV movie. Seeing as SCi has been tooling around with the franchise for years, let's hope that something fruitful is finally coming of their ownership - and that the company lasts long enough to release it. Highlander The Game Trailer (2008) [YouTube via PSU]

