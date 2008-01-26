Hope Video Stores, Game Shops Don't Vanish

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Guitar

Ah, the guitar. Good to see you pick up a new hobby. Sadly, I officially have no musical talent whatsoever. Ironic, because my father is a professional musician. (My mother is not.) When I was a kid, he gave me piano lessons for about a week. Not quite a duck taking to water, and I was disinterested and didn't continue. No regrets, though! I seriously have no musical ability whatsoever and can't carry a tune to save my life.

So, not sure how good a deal Tsutaya Discas is. Tsutaya is a big video store here, and Discas is a program where you pay like twenty or thirty bucks a month and you can see two movies at a time, as often as you want as long as you return them. Yah, the US has the same sorta thing, I know. However, this month we haven't watch more than two or three movies. Been too busy! Kinda miss going to the video store and all, looking at stuff and renting what I want to see that night, instead of what's available from a list I typed up months ago. As much as it's a hassle to go to the video store and the game shop, I hope they don't vanish from the urban landscape. I have a lot of good memories of trawling through both types of stores, finding cool stuff...

