Horrible Haruhi Figurine

Jaw meet floor. This shockingly bad figurine of popular anime/manga/game character Haruhi Suzumiya has gotten the face right (very important!), but those joins are hideous. Sure, it's supposed to be a posable toy, but couldn't they have tried to raise the bar above freakazoid. This looks like those posable wooden statues for sketching with a Haruhi head stuck on it. So sad.
Fugly Haruhi [AmiAmi via Danny Choo]
