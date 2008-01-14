The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hot Flashes: SteveNote Expo

stevenote.jpg Today's Hot Flash is really more of a timely novelty than a truly innovative Flash game, but with MacWorld Expo right around the corner, it's at least good for a larf. In SteveNote Expo, you take on the role of Apple magnate Steve Jobs on your way to do your keynote speech at MacWorld. You must collect a list of items that includes your trademark black turtleneck, the new iPhone prototype and the latest stock quotes, all the while avoiding industry spies and skeevy journalists who are out to steal your industry secrets. Be extra careful of the journalists, we all know what thieving bastards they are.

[via Engadget]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles