Hot Flashes: SteveNote Expo

Today's Hot Flash is really more of a timely novelty than a truly innovative Flash game, but with MacWorld Expo right around the corner, it's at least good for a larf. In SteveNote Expo, you take on the role of Apple magnate Steve Jobs on your way to do your keynote speech at MacWorld. You must collect a list of items that includes your trademark black turtleneck, the new iPhone prototype and the latest stock quotes, all the while avoiding industry spies and skeevy journalists who are out to steal your industry secrets. Be extra careful of the journalists, we all know what thieving bastards they are.

[via Engadget]