Hot Flashes: Cursor*10

Cursor*10 may feature the graphical wonder of echochrome and gameplay length totaling in the minutes, but I'll be damned if this isn't the most clever Flash game of 2008. It's currently the top contender for Hot Flash of the Year, introducing many to what will probably be their first timeshifted single-player co-op experience. The game's mechanic is too clever to spoil here, but make sure you, at the very least, give it a few lives. And if you make it to level 16, help me out with a tip, wouldja?

Cursor*10 [nekogames via The-In Between]