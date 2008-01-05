Hot Flashes: Death Village

Too cheap to go buy any decent games this weekend? This should cover you. It's called Death Village, and sees you tasked with guiding kind, dear old real estate agent Kevin from the entrance of a haunted room/house to its exit. Thing is, you can't control him, just the environment. And the only way to move him is to scare the crap out of him. It's both more polished and enjoyable than a flash game has any right to be, but then seeing as it's from Nigoro, who brought you the fantastic Rose & Camellia, that shouldn't be too considerable a surprise. DEATH VILLAGE [Nigoro, via IndieGames]