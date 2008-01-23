Hot Shots Golf 5 Gets American Release

SCEA have just confirmed that they're bringing the PS3's Hot Shots Golf 5 (now re-branded Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds) to the US market in March. Anyone with a Japanese PSN account (or, you know, if you're Japanese) may already have tested this out, but if you haven't, all you need to know is that it's another Hot Shots golf game, it's looking very pretty, and this version will be in a language you'll be able to comprehend.