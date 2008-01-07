How Japanese Gaming Did Last Year (Friggin' Good)

Famitsu publisher Enterbrain has released its latest data, a 2007 hardware and software sales round-up. According to Enterbrain's sales data and estimation, the domestic Japan market was worth ¥687.66 billion ($US 6 billion). That 25 percent increase is an a record high for the domestic market. Here's the breakdown for those who are into numbers and money:

• 2006 (December 26, 2005 ~ December 31, 2006)

Hardware: Approximately 261.9 billion yen

Software: Approx. 363.89 billion yen

Total: Approx. 625.79 billion yen

• 2007 (January 1, 2007 ~ December 30, 2007)

Hardware: Approximately 327.41 billion yen

Software: Approx. 360.25 billion yen

Total: Approx. 687.66 billion yen

Hit the jump for the breakdown of individual hardware and software top spots:

• Nintendo DS

2007 sales (assumed): 7,143,702

Total sales (estimated): 21,105,472

• PSP

2007 sales (assumed): 3,022,659

Total sales (estimated): 7,535,313

• Wii

2007 sales (assumed): 3,629,361

Total sales (estimated): 4,618,479

• PS3

2007 sales (assumed): 1,206,3471

Total sales (estimated): 1,673,063

• Xbox 360

2007 sales (assumed): 257,841

Total sales (estimated): 548,308

Top Five Selling Games

1. Wii Sports

2007 sales (assumed): 1,911,520

Total sales (estimated): 2,464,734

2. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd

2007 sales (assumed): 1,489,898

Total sales (estimated): 1,489,898

3. Wii Play

2007 sales (assumed): 1,487,484

Total sales (estimated): 1,990,669

4. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon

2007 sales (assumed): 1,256,516

Total sales (estimated): 1,256,516

5. Mario Party DS

2007 sales (assumed): 1,232,644

Total sales (estimated): 1,232,644

Sales Figures [Famitsu][Pic]