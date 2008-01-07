How Japanese Gaming Did Last Year (Friggin' Good)

Famitsu publisher Enterbrain has released its latest data, a 2007 hardware and software sales round-up. According to Enterbrain's sales data and estimation, the domestic Japan market was worth ¥687.66 billion ($US 6 billion). That 25 percent increase is an a record high for the domestic market. Here's the breakdown for those who are into numbers and money:
• 2006 (December 26, 2005 ~ December 31, 2006)
Hardware: Approximately 261.9 billion yen
Software: Approx. 363.89 billion yen
Total: Approx. 625.79 billion yen
• 2007 (January 1, 2007 ~ December 30, 2007)
Hardware: Approximately 327.41 billion yen
Software: Approx. 360.25 billion yen
Total: Approx. 687.66 billion yen
• Nintendo DS
2007 sales (assumed): 7,143,702
Total sales (estimated): 21,105,472
• PSP
2007 sales (assumed): 3,022,659
Total sales (estimated): 7,535,313
• Wii
2007 sales (assumed): 3,629,361
Total sales (estimated): 4,618,479
• PS3
2007 sales (assumed): 1,206,3471
Total sales (estimated): 1,673,063
• Xbox 360
2007 sales (assumed): 257,841
Total sales (estimated): 548,308
Top Five Selling Games
1. Wii Sports
2007 sales (assumed): 1,911,520
Total sales (estimated): 2,464,734
2. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd
2007 sales (assumed): 1,489,898
Total sales (estimated): 1,489,898
3. Wii Play
2007 sales (assumed): 1,487,484
Total sales (estimated): 1,990,669
4. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon
2007 sales (assumed): 1,256,516
Total sales (estimated): 1,256,516
5. Mario Party DS
2007 sales (assumed): 1,232,644
Total sales (estimated): 1,232,644
Sales Figures [Famitsu][Pic]
