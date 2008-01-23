How Much Do British Devs/Industry Types Make?

British trade site MCV, after being overcome with a bad case of the busy-bodies, went around the UK asking anyone and everyone involved in the gaming industry how much money they were making. The cheek of them! Plenty of people answered, though, and MCV have just published the results. They show that if you want to make some money in the business, you need to be a Managing Director for a big publisher, because then you'll be making up to and beyond £250,000 a year. At the other end of the scale? Junior artists and designers, who are only making between £18-21,000 a year. Which is even less than journalists.

Industry salary survey [MCV]