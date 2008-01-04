How To Actually Enjoy The Simpsons Game

The Simpsons game was a great concept. Had some good moments. Pity those were all cutscenes, then, and not the parts you actually got to play. Which leaves Simpsons fans in a pickle - how to enjoy the animated sequences and gags without having to submit yourself to cash expenditure and hours of gameplay? YouTuber TheCockCrew's got your back, and has gone and filmed the entirety of the game. Cutscenes and all. Links' below, if you're at all interested in saving yourself a few hours time.
TheCockCrew's Videos [YouTube, via GSW]
