How To Bring Vomiting Zombie Blood Back To Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 3 on XBLA should have been a slam dunk. But no. No, a way has been found to balls it up, and that way is in taking the game's trademark zombie-blood-vomiting and...changing its red colour to white. Yeah, white. We're as slack-jawed as you over the move. Not to worry, there's an easy workaround - just set your 360's native language to Japanese and your rivers of crimson will be back before you know it.

