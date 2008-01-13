HowTo Install UT3 Mods, Keyboard, Mouse Support On Your PS3

The guys over at Epileptic Gaming have put together a couple of quick videos to show off just how easy it is to import Unreal Tournament 3 mods from your computer to your Playstation 3. Hit the jump for a video that shows you how you can add mouse and keyboard support for the PS3 version of the game.
would be great if it actually worked. using exact same mouse ut3 will not do mouse look or use mouse1/2 for forward/back. in fact, it uses kbd (logitech) but not mx518. left ps3 controller as is (device 1) but did not matter if I selected controller 2 or 3 as far as mouse working. bwaaaahaaahaa