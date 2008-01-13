The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

HowTo Install UT3 Mods, Keyboard, Mouse Support On Your PS3

The guys over at Epileptic Gaming have put together a couple of quick videos to show off just how easy it is to import Unreal Tournament 3 mods from your computer to your Playstation 3. Hit the jump for a video that shows you how you can add mouse and keyboard support for the PS3 version of the game.

Comments

  • jay Guest

    would be great if it actually worked. using exact same mouse ut3 will not do mouse look or use mouse1/2 for forward/back. in fact, it uses kbd (logitech) but not mx518. left ps3 controller as is (device 1) but did not matter if I selected controller 2 or 3 as far as mouse working. bwaaaahaaahaa

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles