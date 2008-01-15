Hummer Designers Deny Halo Influence On Design

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

halo_3_hummer_denial.jpgThat new Hummer HX concept? Totally a Warthog rip-off, we all know it. Or is it?! Yes. Of course, it is. Even though Carl Zipfel, GM's director of exterior design for the concept ride on display at the North American International Auto Show, denies finding inspiration in Halo's staple vehicle, we believe the side-by-side comparisons of the two remove any doubt that Hummer has swiped. Did anyone else notice both have four wheels? The designer even admits to being "an Xbox guy", telling mLive that several of the vehicle's designers play Halo regularly.

We will not stand for these lies, Zipfel! Give the Bungie design team their due and all associated royalties should the car come to production. We're mad as hell and we're not going to take it any more, etcetera, etcetera.

Hummer denies Halo influence on HX concept [mLive]

