I Hunger... For This Fabulous Sinistar Cake!

Seems we're back on the cake. This one, a remarkable achievement unearthed (read: re-blogged) by the eagle-eyed gang at Arcade Heroes, was created for a Killer List of Video Games message board poster and presumed Sinistar fan by a co-worker. We can only assume that by "co-worker", the poster means "best friend in the universe" and "the only one who understands my true passion." It's really quite glorious in it's full-sized form, but remember that there are only about three Sinistar jokes one can make and I've already made one of them. Comment carefully!

Sinistar Cake [KLOV Forums via Arcade Heroes]