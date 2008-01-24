"If I Have A Reason, I Will Remake Space Channel 5"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ulala2cosplay.jpg Rez HD? Can't wait. The game is getting released next week on Xbox Live Arcade. What does that mean for folks who don't own an Xbox 360? Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez, Space Channel 5, Lumines) says:

We started on Xbox 360, but we have no reason not to provide this game to other platforms.

So, while we're in this share-the-love frame of mind, how about Space Channel 5 HD?

If I had a reason to remake Space Channel 5 on the new platforms, I will do that.

Oh, but you do, you do!
Miz Interview [Game|Life]

