IGN Turns 10, Goes Retro

Back in 1998, I was writing for a tiny gaming site called Videogamers.com (long since defunct, but the Wayback never dies), having had the good fortune of being a guy in Atlanta who could attend E3 (then in Atlanta) and write halfway decently. Our main competition, if you could call it that (the internet was much friendlier back then) was a fledgling gaming site called IGN. Ten years later, Videogamers.com may be long forgotten, but IGN is still going strong, having spread out to encompass everything their target demographic could want and then some. This week marks their 10th anniversary, and to celebrate they are holding a week-long celebration of IGN, with articles covering the history of the site, writers past and present, and their role in covering the gaming industry. They're also launching IGN Retro, a new channel that focuses on gaming both pre-IGN, like the Colecovision and Atari, as well as systems that have come and gone since, like my beloved Dreamcast. Happy 10th Anniversary IGN! Damn, it's nice to still be around to say that.

IGN.com Kicks Off 10-Year Anniversary With The Launch Of IGN Retro And Week-Long Editorial Retrospective

Leading Videogame Site Introduces New Channel and Daily Features Highlighting the Past Decade in Gaming

BRISBANE, CA — January 14, 2008 — IGN.com (http://www.ign.com), the Web's leading videogame and entertainment information destination, today announced the unveiling of its latest channel, IGN Retro, covering games and systems from the distant and not so distant past as IGN.com kick-offs a year-long celebration for its 10th anniversary. In addition, IGN will present a week-long retrospective of the past 10 years in gaming that will explore IGN.com's history, from the games and franchises over the past decade to the editors who reviewed them.

The launch of IGN Retro (http://www.retro.ign.com) represents IGN's first site dedicated to classic videogames. IGN Retro will cover gaming systems from the distant past - including the Atari 2600, Intellivision, Colecovision, and NES - as well as more recent platforms that aren't seeing active release schedules any longer such as the Dreamcast, GameCube and original Xbox systems.

"Having been with IGN.com since its inception, I am very proud of what the site has accomplished so far and very excited for the next 10 years," said Peer Schneider, Senior Vice President and Publisher, IGN Entertainment. "IGN.com has become the leader in providing users with the latest in videogame news and exclusives, and as the videogame industry continues to evolve, IGN.com will continue to be on the forefront of the industry."

In addition to the IGN Retro, starting today through Friday, January 18 on IGN.com, the site will feature variety of different editorial topics highlighting the evolution of videogames and IGN.com's role in covering the industry for the past 10 years. Editorial features include:

* Monday, January 14: "Press X: Ten Years in Gaming"

Examining the impact of the last 10 years in videogames

* Tuesday, January 15: "The Many Faces of IGN: Where Are They Now?"

An update on many of IGN.com's past editors

* Wednesday, January 16: "Classic IGN Video Moments "

A collection of cool and funny videos from throughout the years

* Thursday, January 17: "IGN.com Turns 10 Podcast"

Editors, past and present, come together to talk about the anniversary

* Friday, January 18: "IGN Video Documentary: The First 10 Years"

A three-part look at the decade of IGN.com with past and present editors

"As we hit the 10-year mark, it is important to take a look back at the moments in history that helped define IGN.com as an industry leader," said Roy Bahat, General Manager of IGN Entertainment. "It is with great pride that we celebrate this company milestone with the millions of IGN.com users who have been with us since the beginning."

January 12th, 1998 marks the official start of IGN as a branded Web site, and is the day N64.com officially changed its name to IGN64.com. Ten years later, IGN.com is a leading Internet media and services provider focused on the videogame and entertainment enthusiast markets. It is the Web's number one videogame information destination and attracts one of the largest concentrated audiences of young males on the Internet.