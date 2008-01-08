Ikaruga Coming Soonish? (Please Hurry)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

6x8qbfm.jpg Treasure's legendary shooter IKARUGA has recently appeared on Xbox Live's Partner Net (the "insider's" version of XBL). Previously, the 49MB game appeared on Partner Net, but it wouldn't load. This time around, it's downloadable and playable. The game will support both 16:9 and 16:10 widescreen. It's appearance on Partner Net doesn't mean it's going to be out anytime soon. Fingers gently crossed that it be, however.
Ikaruga Coming Soon? [Shmups Forum via Arcade Renaissance]

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I'm a bit short of money at the moment, but I totally plan on getting this when I can. My friend has an import and a GameCube import loading disk... I haven't played it but it looks nice for a little arcade game, and I've heard great things.

