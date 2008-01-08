Ikaruga Coming Soonish? (Please Hurry)

Treasure's legendary shooter IKARUGA has recently appeared on Xbox Live's Partner Net (the "insider's" version of XBL). Previously, the 49MB game appeared on Partner Net, but it wouldn't load. This time around, it's downloadable and playable. The game will support both 16:9 and 16:10 widescreen. It's appearance on Partner Net doesn't mean it's going to be out anytime soon. Fingers gently crossed that it be, however.

