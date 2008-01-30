Importers Warn Japan's Super Smash Bros. Brawl Scarcity Is Real

The Japanese launch of the rabidly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Brawl must've snuck up on publisher Nintendo, according to North American importers. Game|Life passes on word from online retailers National Console Support and Play-Asia that the rumored SSBB shortage is looking very real, with only 15-25% of pre-orders expected to be filled immediately by the two retailers. The wait for others may creep into the second half of February.

National Console Support has slightly better news with today's update, indicating that the shortage is "more of a delay than an actual shortage" with suppliers expected to receive stock by the weekend. Opportunists, they write, are doing their best to profit from Nintendo's inability to meet Super Smash Bros. Brawl demand, with some distributors charging 8500 yen per copy.

We'll happily wait for March 9 for our copy, all the while hoping that Nintendo of America has its shit a bit more together.

Major Smash Bros. Shortages Ahead For Japan [Game|Life]