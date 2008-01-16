Inaba Teases Us With "Redone" Okami

Our 2007 Game Of The Year awards weren't a factual representation of my game of the year. See, living in a PAL nation, I didn't get Okami until early 2007. And had I been able to vote for it, Mario Galaxy and Uncharted may as well have packed their bags and gone home. Many of you will share similar sentiments. Which is why seeing Okami producer Atsushi Inaba teasing us with how much he'd like to do a reworked version of the game hurts. Like nails being driven into the spine. When asked which Clover games he'd like to go back and work on again, he answers:

In a purely creative sense, it would be Viewtiful Joe. I'd like to really wring all of the inherent potential out of the concept. Another idea would be to redo Okami, like the recent DS Zelda. There are ideas we weren't able to include in both games which are still in our minds.

This is probably the cruellest sentence of 2008 so far. Fuck you, Inaba.

