In-Game XMB Support Coming Sometime In 2008

Ask what the teeming masses of PS3 owners want most from a firmware update, and their response will come in unison: In-game XMB support. Well, you want it, you got it, because according to The Game Reviews, SCEA's Paul Purdy told them it's definitely coming in 2008. Definitely. Nothing more concrete than that, so it could be anytime from tomorrow to December 31, but sometimes it's nice just to have a timeframe to settle yourself down in, make yourself comfy.

Sony Confirms In-Game XMB Sometime in '08 [The Game Reviews]