The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

In-Game XMB Support Coming Sometime In 2008

xmb.jpgAsk what the teeming masses of PS3 owners want most from a firmware update, and their response will come in unison: In-game XMB support. Well, you want it, you got it, because according to The Game Reviews, SCEA's Paul Purdy told them it's definitely coming in 2008. Definitely. Nothing more concrete than that, so it could be anytime from tomorrow to December 31, but sometimes it's nice just to have a timeframe to settle yourself down in, make yourself comfy.
Sony Confirms In-Game XMB Sometime in '08 [The Game Reviews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles