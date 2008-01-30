Here's some confirmation for that Cobalt Blue DS Lite rumor. According to a Nintendo insider, warehouse workers just began putting the Cobalt Blue clamshells on within the last day or so. The insider described the color as a "purplish blue" and added that they look "awesome." The unit is the same as the red and black DS Lite (and it does have a power switch!). Our insider didn't have an exact release date, but pointed out that once the packing begins, it's usually somewhere between two weeks and a month before the product hits store shelves. Guess that means mid to late February for the Cobalt Blue DS Lites.
Insider Dishes on Cobalt Blue DS Lite
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink