Insider Dishes on Cobalt Blue DS Lite

Here's some confirmation for that Cobalt Blue DS Lite rumor. According to a Nintendo insider, warehouse workers just began putting the Cobalt Blue clamshells on within the last day or so. The insider described the color as a "purplish blue" and added that they look "awesome." The unit is the same as the red and black DS Lite (and it does have a power switch!). Our insider didn't have an exact release date, but pointed out that once the packing begins, it's usually somewhere between two weeks and a month before the product hits store shelves. Guess that means mid to late February for the Cobalt Blue DS Lites.