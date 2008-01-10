Ion Rock Band Drums Pass, Drummer Fails

Chris Paladino with Microsoft's Gamerscore Blog got a chance to rock out to Black Hole Sun on a prototype Rock Band drum set being developed by Ion. Lovely little set, with cymbals included that mirror the placement of the drum for a more authentic drumming feel. Chris kicked it up to expert and held up like a trooper until failing towards the very end of the song. Hit up the link below to read the ensuing barrage of excuses as well as his impressions on the set of dateless and priceless drums.

Chris Tries Out Ion Drum Prototypes at CES [Gamerscore Blog]