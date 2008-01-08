iPhone's Impact on Mobile Gaming? "Negative"

The iPhone is a smash hit. People who were never into high-end electronics are picking them up. Great news for Apple, crap news for the rest of the industry. Says EA mobile division VP Travis Boatman:

...it's a replacement for someone who had a Razr before. They still want their content but there's no distribution platform in place so there's a negative impact on the industry... These devices are capable and powerful. They'll be great in the long term but it will take some time as people adapt to devices.

Not only that, it will take developers time to adapt as well. Since Apple hasn't let users download anything they want, the mobile game industry fears iPhone owners might be giving up on mobile gaming. We're pretty sure though the iPhone has nothing to do with that.

iPhone Hurt Mobile Gaming [PC World via Pocket Gamer][Pic]