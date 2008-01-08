"Iron Chef" Game Announced

TRUE STORY: When the Wii Remote was first shown off, the first thing I thought of was an Iron Chef game. It seemed like the perfect way to make me very happy and make anyone who made it millions of dollars. Fast forward to 2008, and here we have an Iron Chef game! For the Wii! Except...it's for some bullshit reality TV show that's not really Iron Chef. No no no no no NO. You can put any mug on the cover you like, if there's no Takeshi Kaga, there's no Iron Chef. This has now officially overtaken Sega Superstars Tennis as the most soul-crushing game announcement in recorded history.

United Media Licensing [via Go Nintendo]