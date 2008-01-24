The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Is it Dangerous to Work at GameStop?

mariettapolices.gif

A Washington State GameStop employee was robbed at knife point Monday night by a man muttering to himself, Bellingham police report.

The employee told police that a "tall, very skinny white man" in his 20s was browsing in the store for about 45 minutes before taking several games to the register. After the employee rang up the games the man began to walk out of the store talking to himself. The muttering man then turned around and pulled out a small knife and demanded cash and games.

The man took the lucre and ran from the place. Fortunately, this time around no one was killed. The story does remind me that periodically we get a slew of emails from GameStop employees complaining about how very unsafe it is to work at their particular store, due sometimes to the late hours and sometimes to the one-person shifts.

I can't help but think of my brother, who worked part of his way through college back in the 80s at a 7-Eleven, he was robbed several times and eventually quit because of how dangerous the low-paying job was. Has GameStop become the 7-Eleven of this generation?

I've contacted GameStop for comment on this issue, but haven't heard back.

Young man Robs Game Stop [Bellingham Herald][Pic from previous story]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles