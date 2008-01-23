Is Top Xbox 360 Gamer Selling His Account?

Most of you have probably heard of StripClubDJ, even if you don't remember why. His real name is Gary Dudley, and he's Xbox LIVE's top ranked player with 245,825 gamer points...who also happens to also be banned from the service. And, according to one of our tipsters, he's trying to sell the account, soliciting the sale in two separate messages:

I received this message from StripClubDJ: Tag for sale "I cant sign onto live but it still works and it is #1" if you know anyone that is interested tell them to contact me. And this message from InfamousDJ (his unbanned account): Tag for sale stripClubDj "I cant sign onto live but it still works and it is #1" if you know anyone that is interested tell them to contact me. U can play offline and update score threw banned window.

So what would you pay for the top ranked Xbox LIVE account on the open market? Buying gold in WoW, or even a character, makes some sense since it will open up new gameplay opportunities. But owning an account one can't even play online? It sounds pretty pointless.