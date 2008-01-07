It's Not You, It's Me: Game Design and Consumers

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

supermariogalaxy.pngDanc over at Lost Garden has written quite a number of serious and lengthy pieces on game design - this time he's written an essay a little closer to home, on his experience with Super Mario Galaxy. It's a well-accepted truth that not everyone likes the same kind of games, and even games that are universally well received (like Super Mario Galaxy) can just not do it for someone. Danc would fall into that category with Super Mario Galaxy - but his problems with the game stem from his preferred play style:

Sometimes, it is the player, not the design that is at fault. Somewhere along the way, I have diverged from the traditional gamer path. Those simple pleasures of twitching in sequence to bizarre spacial/temporal puzzles are lost on me. Instead of finding them fun, I find them to be obnoxious time wasters.

He goes on to suggest that demos ought to be the thing that makes the world go 'round - or at least something that becomes more commonplace, since there are people that aren't going to be feeling that celebrated gem, even if everyone else does.

Super Mario Galaxy: A breakup note [Lost Garden]

