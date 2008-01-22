Iwata Apologises For SSBB Delay

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata might not be funny, but hey, at least he's apologetic. In the introduction of his latest "Iwata Asks" interview on Wii.com, he writes:

Hello, Everyone. My name is Satoru Iwata, President of Nintendo Co., Ltd. Beginning today, I would like to deliver an interview that explains the vision and the development process behind the creation of Super Smash Bros. Brawl. But before we begin, I would like to offer an apology.

With the completion of the game falling behind schedule, we were unable to keep our promised release date, despite our greatest efforts in attempting to release this game on time. I would like to extend my most sincere apology to all of our customers that are anticipating the title's release, and also to our retailers.