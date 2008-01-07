The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Iwata Poohs Graphics and Story, Loves Apple

iwatanintendonew.jpg Nintendo of today is a different company. A different company with a different perspective. Not that this is good or bad — it's different. So when Nintendo president honcho was asked about the new physical interaction the Wii-mote offers, his answers is anything but typical. In fact, it makes us somewhat sad. Here Iwata answers Japan's Asahi.com:

It's [the waggle]an extension of the argument of straightforward and easy control we started with the DS, but putting it in the living room makes it different. As big screen televisions increase, what kind of game machine can you make? Targeting highly detailed graphics and epic stories are options, and in that situation, the gamer population doesn't increase. The answer was creating the sensation of really playing sports on the television screen, and it's a new type of physical interaction.

Sure, he's got a point. Nintendo sales are certainly indicative of that. And Nintendo is running a business, but still. Big games slowly trickle out of Nintendo's Kyoto headquarters these days. Elsewhere in the interview, Iwata professes his adoration for Apple. Not surprising since both the DS Lite and the Wii reek of Apple design inspiration. Hit the jump for that quote.

I've liked Apple products for many years... Common features between both companies are: "Wring the in-stock goods", "Produce simple products" and "Suggest a new and surprising lifestyle." I think Apple as an electronics company and Nintendo as a game company should pursue that...

Welcome to Nintendo 2.0.

Iwata Interview [Asahi.com via Itai News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles