Iwata Wants Increased Wi-Fi Capabilities For DS

Nintendo aren't sitting on their collective asses with this DS and its inherent wi-fi capabilities. Speaking with Japanese news site Asahi, Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata says he'd like to expand the device's non-gaming capabilities. Like how? Like say you've got your DS, you get off at a train stop and don't know where you are. He'd like you to be able to whip out your handheld, download a map, get your bearings and turn geographical adversity into triumph. Sounds great to us, but we also know any such service would launch in Japan and stay in Japan.
任天堂社長「ゲームの敵だったお母さんが買ってくれれば」[Asahi, via DS Fanboy]
