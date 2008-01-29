Jack Thompson Defends Mass Effect

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Believe it or not Jack Thompson and I email sorta regularly. Granted he usually emails me bizarre, over-the-top press releases (which I often don't post) and I respond with disjointed quotes from movies, which I hope will one day remove that last wobbly hinge of his. (No luck yet).

Last week Jack emailed me a press release entitled "Grand Theft Auto IV to Be Released April 29; Culture War Begins Now" and after my typical poking, I got on to the topic of the Mass Effect controversy and was shocked, literally out of my socks, to find him defending the game... sort of. Apparently, even anti-gaming crusader Jack Thompson found self-help author Cooper Lawrence (who he refers to as a man), uninformed and the entire controversy contrived. Hellooooo kettle.

To: Brian
From: Jack
Immediate News Release - January 24, 2008
Grand Theft Auto IV to Be Released April 29; Culture War Begins Now

To: Jack
From: Brian
I like your new glasses.

To: Brian
From: Jack
Wow, as usual you're grasping the real news here.

To: Jack
From: Brian
I'm surprised you haven't been looking into Mass Effect.
http://kotaku.com/348692/ea-fighting-mad-about-fox-news-but-still-no-correction?cpage=2#viewcomments

To: Brian
From: Jack
Why would you be surprised. I don't see any problem with it. The guy who shot his mouth off about it had no idea what the Hell he was talking about.

To: Jack
From: Brian
You mean you're OK with mass effect?

To: Brian
From: Jack
Of course. This contrived controversy is absolutely ridiculous. Report that, why don't you?

Consider it reported. Now where did my socks go?

Comments

  • Codeninja Guest

    Wow - I think my mind just got owned.

    Is the world ending?

    No, seriously is the world ending?

    I think it is, because I kind of support any criticism JT has for GTA IV.

    The violence in the other GTAs worked because the games had a comedic feel to them. GTA IV looks incredibly realistic - and a lot more serious - which kind of ruins the comedic tone that it's predecessors had. I don't see why Take 2 should release a GTA game that has all the violence, but loses the comedic tone and look for seriousness.

    Of course I'm not saying GTA IV is a murder simulator like ol' JT would. But I am saying Hitman sucks, so why make a sandbox version of it?

    I have fears for the stability of the foundations of the Earth now....

    0
  • flippzilla Guest

    I think Jack doesn't want anybody else stealing his limelight. Abusing videogames is HIS gig, and there ain't room enough for two.

    Really I think the comedic feel was an unintentional side effect of the graphics engine not being able to render realistic environments. Everything looked 'cartoon-like' not entirely as a result of art design, but because it was all they could do.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I do think he *may* really believe this, but it's not his style. I think he's realised he was getting some TV spots but not a whole lot else, so decided to try a more tactical approach and get on our good sides as well.

    IF this is legitimate... It's a step in the right direction. Excellent.

    Now can we PLEASE stop giving this guy more attention than he deserves? PLEASE? It's not that I don't want to read it, it's that THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT HE WANTS. Don't let this idiot win, guys. Ignore him.

    0

