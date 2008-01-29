Jack Thompson Defends Mass Effect

Believe it or not Jack Thompson and I email sorta regularly. Granted he usually emails me bizarre, over-the-top press releases (which I often don't post) and I respond with disjointed quotes from movies, which I hope will one day remove that last wobbly hinge of his. (No luck yet).

Last week Jack emailed me a press release entitled "Grand Theft Auto IV to Be Released April 29; Culture War Begins Now" and after my typical poking, I got on to the topic of the Mass Effect controversy and was shocked, literally out of my socks, to find him defending the game... sort of. Apparently, even anti-gaming crusader Jack Thompson found self-help author Cooper Lawrence (who he refers to as a man), uninformed and the entire controversy contrived. Hellooooo kettle.

To: Brian

From: Jack

Immediate News Release - January 24, 2008

Grand Theft Auto IV to Be Released April 29; Culture War Begins Now



To: Jack

From: Brian

I like your new glasses.



To: Brian

From: Jack

Wow, as usual you're grasping the real news here.



To: Jack

From: Brian

I'm surprised you haven't been looking into Mass Effect.

http://kotaku.com/348692/ea-fighting-mad-about-fox-news-but-still-no-correction?cpage=2#viewcomments

To: Brian

From: Jack

Why would you be surprised. I don't see any problem with it. The guy who shot his mouth off about it had no idea what the Hell he was talking about.



To: Jack

From: Brian

You mean you're OK with mass effect?

To: Brian

From: Jack

Of course. This contrived controversy is absolutely ridiculous. Report that, why don't you?

Consider it reported. Now where did my socks go?