Jamzy Kicks It Up A Notch

Hey, it's Jamzy! And Jamzy has a new fanboyriffic haircut! Sure, he's done this before - some may be so cynical as to say it's his shtick - but this time, he's outdone himself. No more game logos in random spots, this time he's gone all-out, wrapping a giant Xbox motif across the back of his noggin in celebration of all things Xbox Live. Fantastic. Only downside? "The short hair with these lines is shitty in the cold". Jamzy watchers be warned, though - he promises a new design in March, so this is a strictly limited offer.

