Japan Gets New Mint Green PSP

mintgreen.jpgIt's not like Japan didn't have enough exclusive PSP colours as it was, but hey, nobody said they couldn't have more. On February 28, Sony will be releasing a new "Mint Green" PSP in the Japanese market. And...why mint green, exactly? It continues the PSP's recent trend of sticking with light, flowery colours, which Sony believes (and sales figures support) are starting to become a bit of a hit with the ladies. It'll retail for a suggested price of ¥19,800, and has a 99% probability of never being released in the West. Fresh-breathed press release follows.

Tokyo, January 9, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Japan (SCEJ), a division of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) responsible for business operations in Japan, today announced that it would release PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) handheld entertainment system in a new "Mint Green" color. Beginning Thursday, February 28th, 2008, "Mint Green" will become available at a recommended retail price of 19,800 yen (including tax).

"Mint Green" is offered as an additional new color to the popular "Blume series" , favored especially by the female users. With a lineup of seven different color variations, users will be able to choose from a broader selection of colors to match their lifestyles and preferences.

Going into 2008, more exciting new software titles for PSP will become available from third party licensees as well as SCE Worldwide Studios, including "MONSTER HUNTER PORTABLE® 2nd G" (CAPCOM CO., LTD.), "WARRIORS OROCHI" (KOEI Co., Ltd.), "WORLD SOCCER Winning Eleven UBIQUITOUS EVOLUTION 2008" (Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.), "Mobile suits Gundam; Gihren's Greed. The fear of Axis" (NAMCO BANDAI Games Inc.), "Coded Soul", "MyStylist" and "echochrome" (SCE WWS).

SCEJ will continue to expand the PSP platform and create a new world of computer entertainment with this new color offering and more attractive game software titles.

