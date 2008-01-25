Japan Finally Getting Wii Demo Kiosks

While the Japanese PS3 and Xbox 360 demo kiosks let gamers try out the games and system, the Wii one doesn't. Instead, folks watch game footage or information about the system on monitors. The reason? Concern about injuries and accidents being caused by wild Wii-mote waggling. Times have changed! Starting the 26th of this month, Wii demo kiosks will get a Japan roll out. Yep, just in time for Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

