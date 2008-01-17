Japanese Cell Phone Gaming Gets Sufficiently Sexy

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

strip_poker_cellphone.jpgPoker has never really been our game. It's good for a laugh, but I'm not the gambling type. However, a Japanese cell phone game in which one finds themselves in sexy strip poker situations with anime girls of various professions? Where do I put the 315 yen, exactly? The Gameloft published title, which Ashcraft says is loosely translated as Sexed Up Big Sister Flip Over—though he may be screwing with me—follows the simple formula of taking busty women and presenting them in various states of undress.

You'll play multiple card games against a nurse, secretary, actress, racing queen, police woman and volleyball player, all of the sexy variety, then watch with delight as they are beholden to their disrobing bets, exposing their fine washables. It's a fun sexy time. Technology is really wonderful isn't it? We've come so far.

Sexed Up Big Sister Flip Over [Famitsu]

