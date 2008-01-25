Japanese Wii Owners Don't Buy Many Wii Games

If we're talking long term (and we are), things like attachment rates do matter. In North America, the Wii has a game attachment rate of 6.9, while it's 5.6 in Europe. Those are numbers to be proud of. But in Japan, it's a different story. The attachment rate is 3.4, a number made even lower by the fact that the Wii isn't bundled with Wii Sports as it's sold separately. Now that I think about it, I own only four Wii games. You?

