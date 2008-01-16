The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Johnny Lee On Wii, Johnny Lee

johnnylee.jpgHey, it's Johnny Lee! You all remember Johnny Lee, right? Dude's like Beethoven with a Wii Remote in his hands. Anyways, in an interview with Game Informer, Johnny talks about all kinds of interesting stuff, including the fact he's less a raving Nintendo fanboy than many of you would like to imagine:

I do play video games and I like video games, but I was much more excited about the capabilities of the controller than I was the Wii game console itself. It's amazingly impressive that Nintendo just allowed the ability to connect it to a computer over Bluetooth, which I think has been great for both the hobby community as well as the research community.

If you like Johnny's vids, you owe it to yourself to read Johnny's words.
Expanding Horizon's: Johnny Lee Sees The Wii's Potential [Game Informer][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles