Johnny Lee On Wii, Johnny Lee

Hey, it's Johnny Lee! You all remember Johnny Lee, right? Dude's like Beethoven with a Wii Remote in his hands. Anyways, in an interview with Game Informer, Johnny talks about all kinds of interesting stuff, including the fact he's less a raving Nintendo fanboy than many of you would like to imagine:

I do play video games and I like video games, but I was much more excited about the capabilities of the controller than I was the Wii game console itself. It's amazingly impressive that Nintendo just allowed the ability to connect it to a computer over Bluetooth, which I think has been great for both the hobby community as well as the research community.

If you like Johnny's vids, you owe it to yourself to read Johnny's words.

