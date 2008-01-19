Journey To Boston With Foreigner - New GHIII DLC

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

journeyanyway.jpgWhile they haven't been officially announced yet, three classic rock tunes have shown up on the leaderboards over at GuitarHero.com, which is pretty much a dead giveaway that they're on the way. One of the first Guitar Hero III download packs I feel is truly worth the cost, the three new songs are Journey's "Any Way You Want It", Foreigner with "Jukebox Hero", and Boston's classic "Peace of Mind". These are three songs I listened to so many times in my youth that I can actually smell them, if that makes any sense.

The scent is the heady mix of incense and pot smoke slipping from under my older brother's bedroom door in the middle of the night, and the crinkled pages of the first Playboy I ever discovered in a dumpster behind my elementary school, which I secreted home to try and figure out what was wrong with those women's chests and how they could possibly urinate without the proper equipment. Even to a seven or eight year-old, these three songs are linked inexorably to sex, drugs, and rock n' roll. We'll keep you posted once Activision makes with an announcement.

Guitar Hero III Community Leaderboards [Activision - Thanks eddie200x!]

