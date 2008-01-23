While I am definitely looking forward to Doug Liman's Jumper movie based off of the David Gould science fiction novel, I was a little iffy on the upcoming game for the PS2, Wii, and Xbox 360. It is a movie license after all, and while the spontaneously teleporting idea seems like an awesome game mechanic, it also seemed awesome in the relatively disappointing X-Men 2 movie video game, and that made me sad. Then I saw this trailer, and I am seeing a tiny glimmer of hope. A video game that pits Samuel L. Jackson against a motherfuckin' polar bear? What could possibly go wrong? I'm sure we'll find out come February.
Jumper Portrays Clashing Forces Of Nature
That isn't Samuel L Jackson (with the polar bear), he looks distinctly different. You racists.