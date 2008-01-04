Just Cause 2 Welcomes You Back To The Jungle

Avalanche Studios' Just Cause was only somewhat warmly received, but if the developer's second take on the open world adventure can make good on its gameplay promises, they might have a chance at franchise(!). Like some of last year's best-loved titles —Crysis, Uncharted—Just Cause 2 looks like it's going to be lauded for, if nothing, it's fantastic jungle foliage. Let's just hope it arrives before the jungle game backlash. CVG has an early preview on the Eidos-published sequel, loaded with new screens and artwork.

Preview: Just Cause 2 [CVG]

Panau, a tropical paradise in South East Asia ruled over by the ruthless dictator Baby