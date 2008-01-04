Just Cause 2 Welcomes You Back To The Jungle

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

just_cause_2.jpgAvalanche Studios' Just Cause was only somewhat warmly received, but if the developer's second take on the open world adventure can make good on its gameplay promises, they might have a chance at franchise(!). Like some of last year's best-loved titles —Crysis, UnchartedJust Cause 2 looks like it's going to be lauded for, if nothing, it's fantastic jungle foliage. Let's just hope it arrives before the jungle game backlash. CVG has an early preview on the Eidos-published sequel, loaded with new screens and artwork.

Preview: Just Cause 2 [CVG]

Panau, a tropical paradise in South East Asia ruled over by the ruthless dictator Baby

