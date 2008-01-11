The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kane & Lynch Sells Over A Million Copies

kane_lynch_million.jpgMiddling review scores and a negative association with the controversy surrounding the termination of a Gamespot employee doesn't seem to have harmed the sales performance of the Eidos-published Kane & Lynch: Dead Men. The IO Interactive action game has sold over a million copies since its launch in November, according to a report from Next Generation. That would mean sequel talk is more than likely, despite my predictions that everyone involved would like to avoid franchise talk like the plague. Guess that movie is still going ahead, too.

Also a big hit for parent company SCI? Pony Friends, which is, as far as we know, a harrowing pony war game.

Kane and Lynch Sells 1 mln [Next-Gen]

