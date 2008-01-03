Kansas to Colorado... and Home

To: Luke
From: Crecente
Re: Happy New Year!
I'm a big fan of road trips, especially ones involving my wife and son, but I think I may lay off them for a bit. This latest was a bit wearing. We drove from Denver to Moultrie, Georgia, 24 hours of driving, hung out for a week and then did it in reverse. I don't mind the driving that much, in fact I like it. But blogging from the road can really stretch my patience thin. Mostly that's because of the molasses slow connection I have to endure and the tiny laptop I write on while traveling. I can't wait to get him and hit my two LCD screens at my desk. It will be heaven.
What you missed:
