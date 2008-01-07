Kaz Gunning For Profitable PS3 By Next Year

PlayStation boss Kaz Hirai has had just about enough of the PS3 posting a loss. He's sick of it! So sick that he's hoping to have the console turning a profit soonish. And by soonish, he means during the next financial year:

We want to get to the positive side of the equation as quickly as possible...The next fiscal year starts in April and if we can try to achieve that in the next fiscal year that would be a great thing. We are going through the budgets right now. That (profitability) is not a definite commitment, but that is what I would like to try to shoot for.

So, no promises then. They'll see what they can do. Pffft. Do or do not, Kaz. You know the galaxy's stance on "trying". Doesn't cut it.

Sony's Hirai eyes PS3 profit as costs decline [Reuters][Image: AP]