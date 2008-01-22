The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Keighley Sets Mass Effect Record Straight... Or Tries To

Having had the thrill of appearing live on Fox News to try and clear the waters over a vast video game misrepresentation, I have to say I feel for Geoff Keighley. In the first two minutes the anchor says that Mass Effect has full nudity and sex and a psychologist "expert" talks about statistics show that games are played by young boys and that Mass Effect is all about objectifying women. Oh wait, you can play as a woman too, Keighley points out and the full on nudity? About half a boob for 30 seconds of a 30 hour game.

Keighley totally took charge of the interview. How much, you ask? He goaded their expert, who seconds early was talking about sexism, to call him "darling." Nice, maybe ask him to bend over a pick up a pencil next darling.

Let me end by saying it's obvious that everyone of the people who they had discussing it after the fact have not only never played Mass Effect, they probably heard about it five minutes before they were supposed to offer an opinion. Very shoddy. Though, at least they got his name right.

Comments

  • Hanque Guest

    Wow.
    The ignorance displayed here was almost tangible.
    Praise to Keighley, though. Shame they didn't let him speak more.

    0
  • Ninja Catfish Guest

    It will be a great day, when the people who grew up during the videogame age will be the ones in the media, who won't fear all forms of electronics due to a lack of understanding.
    I look forward to this day.

    Until then, I choose to live my non socially acceptable life :D

    0
  • kizaru @Kizaru

    Y'know, they are ABSOLUTELY 100% percent correct. Our children shouldn't be playing a 30+ hour game and chance upon a sex scene like this at all! They would be more productive and have an easier time jumping on the computer, google "boobies", and depending on daddy's internet connection, have ACTUAL porn to look at, in no time at all! Easy as 1, 2, 3!

    0
  • MikeZdoesit Guest

    *groan* Simply sensationalist dribble, and what a ‘fair’ panel of individuals that was. I cant believe they can misrepresent the facts in such an outrageous and poorly executed manner. We truly are witnessing the blind leading the blind.

    0
  • Jester Guest

    These people are idiots. They don't even have their own opinion. Literally a full summary of the interview "Mass Effect is Bad, Oh, it's not actually that bad....Yeah but still it's bad!"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles