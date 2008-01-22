Keighley Sets Mass Effect Record Straight... Or Tries To

Having had the thrill of appearing live on Fox News to try and clear the waters over a vast video game misrepresentation, I have to say I feel for Geoff Keighley. In the first two minutes the anchor says that Mass Effect has full nudity and sex and a psychologist "expert" talks about statistics show that games are played by young boys and that Mass Effect is all about objectifying women. Oh wait, you can play as a woman too, Keighley points out and the full on nudity? About half a boob for 30 seconds of a 30 hour game.

Keighley totally took charge of the interview. How much, you ask? He goaded their expert, who seconds early was talking about sexism, to call him "darling." Nice, maybe ask him to bend over a pick up a pencil next darling.

Let me end by saying it's obvious that everyone of the people who they had discussing it after the fact have not only never played Mass Effect, they probably heard about it five minutes before they were supposed to offer an opinion. Very shoddy. Though, at least they got his name right.