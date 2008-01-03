Kevin Smith's Clerks Wii

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

News Askew points out that designer Ramon Stokes was commissioned to make a custom Clerks-themed Wii for Kevin Smith's Christmas Gift. The Wii was painted with flat gray scale colors and the console's stand features the movies main characters, each back-lit with two lights that beam up. The other side of the console has a back-lit logo of Smith's production company. Each of the controllers were hand-painted with Smith's name on one controller and Silent Bob's on the other. All said the project took 60 hours, looks like it was worth it to me.

Smith later dropped Stokes a line to let him know that he and his family loved it.

Wanna Check Out Kevin's Wii [News Askew, thanks Jesse7150]

